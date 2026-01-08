MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $16.19. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 16,975,598 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 27.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a market cap of $922.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 72,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,052,062.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,878,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,710,580.73. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $5,987,162 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 22,387.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,059.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 249,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunomodulatory therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform designed to selectively modulate key immune cell populations, aiming to restore immune balance and reduce tissue damage with targeted biologic candidates.

Its lead asset, MLTX101, is a recombinant immune cell modulator in clinical development for myositis, including inclusion body myositis and dermatomyositis.

Further Reading

