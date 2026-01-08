BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$23.08, with a volume of 8878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.84.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.19.

Get BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF alerts:

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

About BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight Canadian REITs index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.