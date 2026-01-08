Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.2250 and last traded at $1.2250, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.1750.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. On average, analysts predict that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

