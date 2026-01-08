General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.5410, with a volume of 1481568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Argus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

General Motors Stock Up 2.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,504. This trade represents a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 284,021 shares of company stock valued at $18,971,788 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,909,748,000 after acquiring an additional 989,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,105,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.