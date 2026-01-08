flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $7.0950, with a volume of 52371819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

flyExclusive Trading Up 120.5%

The firm has a market cap of $558.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On flyExclusive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of flyExclusive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in flyExclusive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in flyExclusive by 126.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in flyExclusive in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in flyExclusive in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

flyExclusive Company Profile

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) is a U.S.-based private aviation company that provides on-demand charter, jet card membership, and aircraft management services. The firm operates a proprietary fleet of large-cabin and super-midsize jets, complemented by third-party managed aircraft under its Part 135 operator certificate. flyExclusive offers customized flight solutions for individual, corporate and group travel, with a focus on safety, scheduling flexibility and personalized service.

The company was launched as a standalone brand in 2018 and completed its business combination to become a publicly traded company in November 2021.

