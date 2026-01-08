LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.1250, with a volume of 275216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $522.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 65.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LexinFintech by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is a China-based consumer finance and digital banking platform primarily serving young, underbanked consumers. The company’s core offering is point-of-sale installment financing, enabling eligible customers to split purchases into fixed monthly payments with transparent fees. Leveraging proprietary data analytics and credit scoring models, LexinFintech underwrites consumer loans for online purchases and provides credit lines that support a variety of retail and e-commerce transactions.

In addition to its flagship installment loan service, LexinFintech has developed wealth management and fintech-as-a-service products.

