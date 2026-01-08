Meta Games Coin Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.24 billion and $2.36 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $7.17 or 0.00007937 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,894.54 or 0.99512696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 7.1221206 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,803,949.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

