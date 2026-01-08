ether.fi (ETHFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $486.17 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. ether.fi has a total market cap of $486.17 million and $33.48 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,894.54 or 0.99512696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,762,352 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 654,762,352 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 0.74622574 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $31,103,291.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

