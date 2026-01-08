Compound (COMP) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Compound has a market cap of $266.42 million and $18.22 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $26.74 or 0.00029601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,103.07 or 0.32216916 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,963,301 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,963,300.69648163 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 26.74760896 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 615 active market(s) with $18,671,567.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

