Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $2.50 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 19,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.72. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope B. Woodhouse sold 14,674 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $39,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,942.10. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests directly in commercial real estate debt. The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing senior preferred and mezzanine loans secured by income-producing real estate across diverse property types, including multifamily, office, industrial and retail assets. Granite Point Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), providing investors with exposure to floating-rate commercial mortgage loan investments.

Granite Point’s investment strategy centers on structuring loans to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, with portfolio allocations spanning senior loans, B-notes and mezzanine financings.

