Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,158 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,286,000 after buying an additional 208,196 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,282,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,385,000 after purchasing an additional 140,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $596.64 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $577.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $279.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $557.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,895 shares of company stock worth $39,758,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.