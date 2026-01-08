Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 10.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Omeros traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.5370. Approximately 1,719,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,342,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMER. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on OMER
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros
Omeros Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.38.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Corporation will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company’s research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’s portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.
Omeros’s first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.