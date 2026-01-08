Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 10.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Omeros traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.5370. Approximately 1,719,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,342,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMER. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omeros by 35.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Omeros by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 46.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Corporation will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company’s research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’s portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros’s first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

