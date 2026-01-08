Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The company traded as high as $330.54 and last traded at $326.33, with a volume of 6796834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

Key Alphabet News

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $184,914.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,872.04. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $31,971.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,357.25. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,465 shares of company stock worth $57,056,497. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.