Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $785,564,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 347,464 shares of company stock worth $228,860,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $802.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $790.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $802 price target (implies ~23% upside), a clear bullish signal that can attract momentum and institutional interest. Read More.

TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $802 price target (implies ~23% upside), a clear bullish signal that can attract momentum and institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Truist also began coverage with a “buy” and $739 target (~13.5% upside), reinforcing the bullish analyst narrative this morning. Read More.

Truist also began coverage with a “buy” and $739 target (~13.5% upside), reinforcing the bullish analyst narrative this morning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: LA Times pieces on Intuit’s SMB MediaLabs (CES coverage) highlight expansion from tax/finance software into advertising/media for small businesses — a strategic growth story that supports longer?term revenue diversification. Read More.

LA Times pieces on Intuit’s SMB MediaLabs (CES coverage) highlight expansion from tax/finance software into advertising/media for small businesses — a strategic growth story that supports longer?term revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Intuit disclosed a quarterly dividend of $1.20 (ex?div Jan 9; pay Jan 16), a modest yield but supportive for income?oriented holders and signals cash return policy. Read More.

Intuit disclosed a quarterly dividend of $1.20 (ex?div Jan 9; pay Jan 16), a modest yield but supportive for income?oriented holders and signals cash return policy. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. included Intuit in a roundup of analyst calls — useful for context but not a stand?alone catalyst. Read More.

24/7 Wall St. included Intuit in a roundup of analyst calls — useful for context but not a stand?alone catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) praise Intuit’s improving business and recent outperformance but flag that valuation is elevated — important framing for medium/long?term investors, less likely to move intraday. Read More.

Analysis pieces (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) praise Intuit’s improving business and recent outperformance but flag that valuation is elevated — important framing for medium/long?term investors, less likely to move intraday. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Seasonal product coverage of TurboTax 2026 reminds investors of tax?season tailwinds and recurring revenue but is not an immediate catalyst alone. Read More.

Seasonal product coverage of TurboTax 2026 reminds investors of tax?season tailwinds and recurring revenue but is not an immediate catalyst alone. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Intuit CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares (~$840k) on Jan 5 — a notable insider sale (the filing shows a large percentage reduction in his direct holding) that some investors view as a short?term negative signal. Read More.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $651.15 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.