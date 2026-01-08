Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. President Capital dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Trading Up 1.2%

EBAY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,347. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,825. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $674,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $638,983,000 after purchasing an additional 140,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $478,687,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,810,634 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $282,838,000 after purchasing an additional 275,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.