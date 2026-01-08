Avalanche Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.88 billion and $352.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.67 or 0.00015245 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 461,910,094 coins and its circulating supply is 430,240,994 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

