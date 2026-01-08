Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $288.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.86.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,108. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $177.35 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 64.26%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $247,095. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

