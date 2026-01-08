Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Price

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.86.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.72. 71,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,718. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.56. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,855,000 after buying an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,068,000 after buying an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,795,000 after buying an additional 862,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,610,000 after acquiring an additional 532,151 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

