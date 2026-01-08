HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $201.69 thousand and $353.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00007019 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $686.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

