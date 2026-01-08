JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market capitalization of $165.87 million and $3.80 thousand worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $177.40 or 0.00197808 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Profile

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 935,012 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official message board is jpoolsolana.medium.com. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official website is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 935,200.48376782. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 180.04818262 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,142.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

