Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,391. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 79,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,296.79. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $543,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,129. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,046 shares of company stock valued at $561,691 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

