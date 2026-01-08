Peanut the Squirrel Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $83.64 Million (PNUT)

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Peanut the Squirrel has a market capitalization of $83.64 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,714.46 or 1.00035889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel was first traded on October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,842,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,851,448 tokens. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Buying and Selling Peanut the Squirrel

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,842,700.956838. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.08770644 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $24,398,493.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

