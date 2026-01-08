Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,535 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist/other analysts initiated or upgraded coverage (strong buy / buy calls), providing fresh institutional validation and a higher price target that supports momentum and inflows.

BofA and other sell-side bulls have reiterated Buy views and sizable price targets, citing an expanding AI backlog and management engagement (CFO meetings in Asia) — a direct growth catalyst for enterprise/commercial AI revenue.

Speculation that Palantir tech played a role in recent U.S. activity related to Venezuela has driven retail and institutional attention, lifting demand for shares as investors price in potential government contracts and relevance to national-security use cases.

Options volume and search interest have spiked, indicating greater short-term trading and positioning; this can amplify moves in either direction and increases intraday volatility.

A veteran analyst publicly warned about the stock after the Venezuela raid linkage, raising regulatory/ethical and reputational uncertainties that could pressure shares if investigations or political scrutiny follow.

Insider selling (recent Form 4 disclosures) and profit-taking after an outsized 2025 run add to near-term downside risk and remind investors of possible sentiment reversals.

Valuation remains elevated (high P/E and stretched multiples); several commentators caution the rally has baked in strong growth — making PLTR vulnerable to any earnings/guidance miss or a rotation away from high-growth AI names.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.69.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $181.68 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $433.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

