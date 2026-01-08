Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.62 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

