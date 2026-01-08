JUST Price Hits $0.0437 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $432.33 million and $31.90 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,714.46 or 1.00035889 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,340,108,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
