MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.26 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $36.34 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00005552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,299,234 tokens. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetisDAO is www.metis.io/blog. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,299,234.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 5.31325557 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $7,294,361.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

