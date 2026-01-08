Vow (VOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $109.49 Thousand

Vow (VOW) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $109.49 thousand worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vow has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,142,857,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

