Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Caterpillar by 155.9% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $5,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at $226,457,335.17. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,895 shares of company stock worth $39,758,116. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.70.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $596.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $279.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

