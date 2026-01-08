TD Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.44.

NYSE MCD opened at $304.06 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $216.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.62 and a 200 day moving average of $304.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. This represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,516 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,090. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MCD from “hold” to “strong-buy,” signaling institutional confidence in McDonald’s near-term growth and same-store sales resilience. The Fly

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MCD from “hold” to “strong-buy,” signaling institutional confidence in McDonald’s near-term growth and same-store sales resilience. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $372 and kept an “overweight” rating (~22% above the current price), which can attract momentum and institutional buying. Benzinga

Barclays raised its price target to $372 and kept an “overweight” rating (~22% above the current price), which can attract momentum and institutional buying. Positive Sentiment: Product and marketing catalysts: McDonald’s plans new and returning global menu items for 2026 and is bringing back Pokémon Happy Meals — initiatives that typically boost traffic and seasonal comps. Yahoo

Product and marketing catalysts: McDonald’s plans new and returning global menu items for 2026 and is bringing back Pokémon Happy Meals — initiatives that typically boost traffic and seasonal comps. Positive Sentiment: Local store openings and marketing events (example: Biltmore grand opening with restaurant characters) support incremental sales and community visibility. MSN

Local store openings and marketing events (example: Biltmore grand opening with restaurant characters) support incremental sales and community visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage roundup and inclusion on dividend-stock lists keep MCD on investors’ radars but are not new fundamentals; they support steady demand rather than immediate catalysts. The Motley Fool

Analyst coverage roundup and inclusion on dividend-stock lists keep MCD on investors’ radars but are not new fundamentals; they support steady demand rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a federal class-action alleges the McRib is misleadingly marketed (claims about what the patty contains). Lawsuits can create reputational noise and potential costs — watch for developments or settlements. USA Today

Legal risk: a federal class-action alleges the McRib is misleadingly marketed (claims about what the patty contains). Lawsuits can create reputational noise and potential costs — watch for developments or settlements. Negative Sentiment: Labor/PR risk: unions have accused McDonald’s of repeated harassment of largely teenage staff — another reputational and operational headwind that could pressure margins if it leads to regulation, higher wages, or franchisee disruption. MSN

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

