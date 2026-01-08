Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COF. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $264.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $253.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,895 shares of company stock valued at $66,611,541. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

