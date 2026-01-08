SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sachetta LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 539.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $48.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

