Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SDGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Schrodinger Stock Down 2.3%

SDGR opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Schrodinger has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 68.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrodinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schrodinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,774.18. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrodinger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Schrodinger by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Schrodinger by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

