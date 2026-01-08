Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.26.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 285.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

