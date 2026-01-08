Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) CFO Matt Zuga Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Zuga sold 5,100 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $10,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 222,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,608.68. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matt Zuga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Matt Zuga sold 5,805 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $11,551.95.

On Monday, January 5th, Matt Zuga sold 4,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $7,840.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ABOS stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel J. O’Connell sold three blocks between Jan. 5–7 totaling 47,506 shares (largest single-day block ~37,755 on Jan. 7), reducing his stake by ~5.7% and raising roughly $75k on the largest sale. CEO still holds a sizable position (~620k shares). SEC Filing

CEO Daniel J. O’Connell sold three blocks between Jan. 5–7 totaling 47,506 shares (largest single-day block ~37,755 on Jan. 7), reducing his stake by ~5.7% and raising roughly $75k on the largest sale. CEO still holds a sizable position (~620k shares). Negative Sentiment: CFO Matt Zuga sold three tranches on Jan. 5–7 totaling 14,905 shares (~1.73%–2.61% reductions per trade), raising roughly $29k across the period and leaving him with ~216k–227k shares. SEC Filing

CFO Matt Zuga sold three tranches on Jan. 5–7 totaling 14,905 shares (~1.73%–2.61% reductions per trade), raising roughly $29k across the period and leaving him with ~216k–227k shares. Negative Sentiment: COO Russell Barton sold three tranches on Jan. 5–7 totaling 9,318 shares, trimming his holding by a few percent and raising roughly $18k. SEC Filing

COO Russell Barton sold three tranches on Jan. 5–7 totaling 9,318 shares, trimming his holding by a few percent and raising roughly $18k. Negative Sentiment: Insider Eric Siemers sold two tranches (4,000 and 6,834 shares) on Jan. 5–6, reducing his stake by ~2–4% and raising ~ $21k. SEC Filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107,956 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABOS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

