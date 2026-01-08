Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSTR. Barclays dropped their price target on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landstar System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

Shares of LSTR opened at $148.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.42. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $179.74.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Landstar System by 335.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 132.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 118.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

