Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd C. Cooper bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $303,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,923.60. This represents a 148.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

