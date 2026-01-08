Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $5.90 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.98 or 0.03442805 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00006083 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00001856 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00003453 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.