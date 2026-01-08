crvUSD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $361.57 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. crvUSD has a total market cap of $361.57 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,756.28 or 0.99843486 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD launched on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 361,707,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,783,495 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.finance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 362,838,316.1433963. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99911276 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $28,320,163.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

