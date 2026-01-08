Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

