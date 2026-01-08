Falcon Finance (FF) Price Tops $0.0870 on Exchanges

Falcon Finance (FF) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Falcon Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Falcon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Finance has a total market capitalization of $203.69 million and $125.53 million worth of Falcon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,756.28 or 0.99843486 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance launched on September 9th, 2025. Falcon Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,000,000 tokens. Falcon Finance’s official Twitter account is @falconstable. Falcon Finance’s official website is falcon.finance.

Falcon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Finance (FF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,340,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Finance is 0.08872883 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $130,741,074.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falcon.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

