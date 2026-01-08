TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,749 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after buying an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after buying an additional 548,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.56. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $465.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.88.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

