Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $8,673,808.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at $226,457,335.17. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $39,758,116. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar News Summary

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $596.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $577.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $627.50. The company has a market cap of $279.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.70.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

