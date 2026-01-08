SG Americas Securities LLC Has $25.83 Million Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 28.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $632.92 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $638.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.86. The company has a market cap of $213.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

