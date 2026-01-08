Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,328,000 after acquiring an additional 763,822 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,935,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,550,000 after purchasing an additional 457,421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,955,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,916 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,203,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

