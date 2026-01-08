Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR Position Lifted by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

