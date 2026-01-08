Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,788 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $2,110,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 144.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

