VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2026

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

