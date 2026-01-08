Strategic Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $575.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.54. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.18.

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,835,230. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,097 shares of company stock worth $6,099,716. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

