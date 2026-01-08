Strategic Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,934 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,333,000 after buying an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 32.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 413,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,198,000 after buying an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ASML by 1,638.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,848,000 after acquiring an additional 80,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,228.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $483.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,246.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,068.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $919.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,270.67.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.