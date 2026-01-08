Strategic Planning Group LLC Sells 488,875 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Strategic Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,875 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of VFLO opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

